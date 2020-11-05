Bands, Fireworks & Parade Not Part Of 2021 McCall Winter Carnival

Organizers of one of the longest running Idaho winter carnivals have just announced details for January's 10-day celebration.

The 2021 McCall Winter Carnival will take place January 29 through February 7. The celebration takes place in the city of 3,400 that borders Payette Lake annually. This year's carnival will be the 56th consecutive put on by organizers. Close to 60,000 people take in the carnival each year.

McCall is located 108 miles north of Boise, which makes it a four hour drive from Twin Falls. The carnival includes an ice sculpting competition, local food and beverage vendors, a snow sled park, family activities and other outdoor recreation. Due to COVID-19, popular draws such as the fireworks show, Mardi Gras Parade, beer garden and live music are currently not expected to happen.

Planners communicated through a recent press release that the changes to this year's event schedule are to keep visitors safe from the potential spread of the virus. With the recent return to the Stage-3 COVID-19 state rebound plan, large, indoor gatherings are currently prohibited. The fact the majority of carnival activities take place outdoors in various parts of the city, it makes this year's celebration possible.

For those planning to attend this year's carnival, you can follow along with the latest event updates or changes by clicking here. All Coronavirus safety protocols such as mask wearing and social distancing are encouraged during the festivities. Organizers stated that they will bring back events such as the firework show and parade once the virus is no longer an immediate threat.