The bell will visit all 44 counties. The tour starts in August. The iconic reproduction of the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia was first struck and placed at the State Capitol in the 1950s and has been an iconic image for visitors. It was recently refurbished, receiving a new wooden yoke and a cleaning. State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth is sending the bell on tour as part of the America 250 celebration. Ellsworth is a former schoolteacher. She also created dolls from toy potatoes that represent the country’s founders, and the dolls have been touring schools and libraries.

Bill Colley Bill Colley

When and Where Will I Be Able to See the Liberty Bell?

A complete public schedule of the bell tour is expected to be issued soon. Because of the nature of the state (it’s large and has some remote locations), some of the stops will probably be brief. It’s our hope the itinerary is released soon, allowing people to plan the time to get a closer look. Of course, you can always find it back at its usual home, standing sentinel before the steps at the Capitol.

America's Birthday is a Year-Long and Beyond Celebration

The celebration of America 250 didn’t end on Independence Day. Events are going to continue statewide until the end of the calendar year. We’ll be celebrating other Revolutionary-era anniversaries over the course of the next several years. If you're young, seeing the bell up close will probably be a memory that lasts a lifetime, and maybe spur interest in history and patriotism.