I’m seeing mixed reactions. For many people in southern Idaho, the building demolished late last week in Shoshone connects to their families. It had been a boarding house for Basque immigrants. While a historic site, it had fallen into disrepair, and vandals were often breaking in, and some probably were putting their lives in danger. One woman writing on Facebook mourned the building’s passing, but commented that it had also become an eyesore. It goes without saying that many tourists pass through Shoshone on their way to Ketchum and Stanley. The condition of the building was jarring.

People Don't Know What the Local History Means to Others

As Idaho fills with new people with little or no connection to the past, many landmarks are likely to vanish, especially to make room for new development. Shoshone and Lincoln County have become popular places for developers looking to build new housing for people who can’t afford Blaine County. In 20 years, much of historic Shoshone could be knocked down and rebuilt.

Hard Choices are Ahead

The challenge is to determine what’s worth preserving, and how to begin the work now to ensure other historic structures don’t sag and collapse. It requires a willingness to cover the costs of preservation, and for people who already feel overtaxed and struggle with the cost of living, this isn’t going to be easy. In tough times, holding on to history is a struggle. But we can’t forget the people who created the culture and economy, and the sacrifices they made.