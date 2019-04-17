Boise State beach volleyball closes the season this week with the final two matches of the 2019 campaign when No. 12 Arizona and Sacramento State come to town on Friday.

The first match of the day will pit the No. 12 Arizona Wildcats and the Sacramento State Hornets against each other at 11 a.m., followed by Boise State and Sacramento State at 2 p.m., then the 12th-ranked Wildcats versus the Broncos at 5 p.m.

This will be the second meeting of the year for Boise State versus both opponents in which the Broncos are 1-1. The Broncos defeated the Hornets 4-1 on April 5 at Sacramento, meantime Boise State opened the season Feb. 22-23 at Arizona where they went 2-1 at the Cactus Classic, the lone loss was a tight 3-2 defeat at the hands of the then-14th-ranked Wildcats. The Broncos are now 0-4 all-time versus Arizona

The Boise State has won seven-straight and is 12-5 overall, a school record for wins, clinching the program’s first regular-season winning season in its six-year history.