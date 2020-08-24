Bellevue Man Facing Federal Drug Charges

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old Idaho man is facing charges of importation and distribution of fentanyl after being indicted last month by a federal grand jury.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, Dakota Hoffman, of Bellevue, was recently arrested in California and made his initial court appearance there before being ordered to appear later in September in Idaho for his formal arraignment on the indictment. On July 14, a federal grand jury in Boise handed down the indictment on the two charges which carry up to 20 years each in federal prison and a $1,000,000 fine.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office investigated the case along with the Drug Enforcement Administration.