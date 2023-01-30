We got a load of snow this weekend in the Magic Valley and that beautiful blanket of white mixed with wicked cold temperatures gave many Magic Valley kids their first snow day of the year.

Since the kids are home and the snow is calling, it's time to go play in it as long as the temperature stays above any negative number. But, where are the best places to sled and tube when you don't want to head to the South Hills?

Twin Falls is cool because a lot of the parks have little hills in them or there are a good amount of retention ponds in neighborhoods that afford a pretty good and short ride. There are a few places around Twin that stand out though and here are the best.

Herrett Center at CSI has a hill behind it that is a load of fun.

Vista Bonita has a hill at the far north end and there's also a retention ditch that can be fun for young kids.

Perrine Elementary has another great hill for younger kids.

City Pool is a hill that I didn't know about. A friend said they go there and I actually drove by that day to see it for myself. The hill is on the opposite side of the pool as the parking lot. Now - I think it's the best hill in Twin Falls.

Thomsen Park has one of the tallest hills in Twin Falls parks which makes it great for sledding.

Places To Sled And Tube In The South Hills

Do you have a favorite hill to sled on in town? If you do want to head out of town, remember the epic tubing at Magic Mountain and the great sledding hill at the Lower Penstemon in the South Hills.

Twilight Tubing At Magic Mountain Ski Resort Twilight Tubing is so popular that you need to reserve your time in advance to guarantee your place on the hill.