Snow Days May Become a Thing of the Past for Kids

Snow days are an unexpected bonus for kids. I grew up in a place where we had lake effect and elevation snow.

In 1977 we had a two week break from school after a massive blizzard.

Many a morning we sat by the radio and when we heard our school mentioned on the closing list there was a loud cheer. We grabbed sleds or skates and spent the day with friends.

I'm not knocking school but I think these days allowed us to blow off some steam and we were perhaps better students when we made it back to class. At least for a few days after we returned. More than four decades later I can still remember minute details of what seemed like a second winter vacation.

Now modern technology may cancel the snow day. A writer at the Washington Post has details . Electronic tablets allow the classroom to go home with your little ones. What’s really sad is the school district featured is making the change to justify the cost of the devices!