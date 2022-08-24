Summer has ended and school is back in session. Many of us are done traveling for a while, college students are back at CSI, and routines are back in full swing. With college back in as well, many of those college students are looking for jobs for the semester and school year, and a job that many of them will pick up is a door-to-door solicitor. Yes, people go door to door year around, but it does seem to be more common when school is in session. They have already begun, and some have made their presence felt. There are a few things to keep in mind when dealing with these door-to-door solicitors this year.

Door-to-Door Solicitors in Twin Falls

Credit: vadimguzhva Credit: vadimguzhva loading...

While many of these solicitors are people trying to make honest pay, that is not always the case. You need to be safe when talking to them, and make sure to take precautions when handling them. There are a few guidelines to follow that will keep you safe and help you know if it is a scam or if it is legit. The Twin Falls Sheriff's department recently gave some tips on their Facebook page. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

All solicitors must have a license to solicit from the city hall in Twin Falls.

Ask to see the permit. If they don't have one, close the door.

Look closely at the permit and the picture to make sure it matches the person.

Do NOT let any solicitor into your home. Always step outside with them.

Do NOT give them personal information such as family members, times you are at work, showing them your ID, or handing them your credit card.

Do NOT sign any type of contract or any paperwork.

Ask for a business card or some type of information, proving the company they work for.

If anything seems off, make sure to contact authorities immediately.

Also make sure to know, if anyone is going door to door offering to paint the numbers on your curb, that it is not allowed by city code.

How to Handle Door-to-Door Solicitors

Credit: Sam Edwards Credit: Sam Edwards loading...

The best thing to do is to use your judgment, and as sad as it is, not to trust anyone. If you are not expecting anyone at your door, it is best to either not answer, or be skeptical until proven otherwise. As stated earlier, most of the time these are people looking to earn honest pay, but the products have to be questioned as well. If somebody is coming door to door stating they opened a new business and are looking for clients, it is good to hear them out, but not purchase or agree to anything without some research. If anybody pressures you to buy and does not have a card on them, it is best not to buy. If they won't give you time to discuss it without them present, it is best not to buy. Look for signs and use your best judgment, or keep the door closed and never give them a chance.

Get our free mobile app

As solicitors are going door to door, remember to be respectful, as they are trying to make honest pay, but also keep your guard up for those few bad apples that ruin it for everyone. Make sure to do research and try to avoid buying something without feeling comfortable buying it. Do not let them pressure you into anything you don't need or want. If they do not have a permit or something seems off, make sure to go into the house, lock the doors, and contact authorities. Be safe, be smart, be respectful, or make it look like you are never home, and you have nothing to worry about.

Real Life House Monsters