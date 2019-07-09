City of Twin Falls: Ask Door-to-door Sales People for License

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The city of Twin Falls says citizens should ask door-to-door sales people for a license they are required to get before trying to sell you something on your doorstep.

The city says that any transient vendors are supposed to get, and have on them at all times, a city issued license, plus the vendors should show it upon request. Vendors who hit the street must be fingerprinted by Twin Falls Police for a background check. The city is encouraging citizens to ask anyone who comes up to their door selling something to ask for the city issued license, which should look something like the image below.

If the door-to-door sales person doesn't have a license the city says citizens should report them by calling 208-735-4357. If a person feels threatened by someone at their door, the city says call 911 right away. The only exception to a background check is made to non-profit organizations.