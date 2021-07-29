Only Three States Own More Guns Than Idaho. Take A Guess At #1

If you had to guess what state owns the most guns in the country, which would you choose? Data compiled by a global research company has the top four firearm owning states in the northwest region of the United States.

I own guns. I don't get the opportunity to take them out much and shoot, but I am a firm supporter of an American's right to own them. A March 2021 Forbes estimate stated that there are more than 20 million assault rifles alone in homes in the U.S., if that's any indication as to the total number owned nationwide.

I own three guns, and that's plenty enough for me. My decision to buy guns was strictly for use in protecting my family, and not to take outdoors as a hobby. The last time I fired a gun was in the summer of 2020 while on a camping trip near Stanley, Idaho. I know people that stock safes full of firearms they hardly ever use, but hey, that's they're right.

Idaho recently ranked fourth in the nation in gun ownership, according to data provided by RAND Corporation. To put a percentage on this finding, that means 60% of legal age Idahoans own at least one gun. The only states that possess more guns are Alaska (64%), Wyoming (66%) and at number one, Montana (66.3%).

It's safe to say that if the United States is ever again invaded by a foreign party, the northwest should have no problem handling their own.

Twin Falls Townies - 2021

Here are some tips for self-care during the pandemic: