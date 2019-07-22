Whoa. I've been on stage in front of 80,000 strong when people were hanging in trees to see performances. I've been at the Gorge in George on stage in front of sellout crowds. I've witnessed mayhem when the Backstreet Boys ran out during Boise Music Festival in year one.

I've never witnessed anything as I did Friday night during the Garth Brook's concert. Granger Smith opened as a surprise with an emotional tribute to his little boy that just passed. Blake Shelton showed up and performed an epic performance of his #1 smash "God's Country" in front of a sellout crowd of over 40,000 fans.

I took over 300 photos that night and you can see the intensity that Blake put into that performance. I wouldn't be surprised if this one ended up on a video because Shelton looked exhausted after. Blake Shelton and his guitar makes my top 5 of all time live performances Friday night. I especially love the closeup of Garth Brooks watching live from the stage. There was just something in the air Friday night.

Watch the "Dive Bar" duo performance with Blake Shelton and Garth Brooks. Continue watching as the crowd lights up the stadium during his solo performance of his #1 song, "God's Country".

Does it look like Gwen Stefani watched from the blue turf on Friday?