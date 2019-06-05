Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton have teamed up for a new song called "Dive Bar." The Hall of Famer shared the news on Wednesday (June 5), adding that it’s a “summertime anthem.”

ET ’s Nancy O’Dell got the news from Brooks, who was inside Shelton’s Ole Red in Nashville when he delivered the news. Shelton was not on hand — in fact, he’s not even in Tennessee for CMA Fest this year. Still, it sounds like he was excited to record with a man and fellow Oklahoman he grew up admiring.

"He was fun,” Brooks tells ET about Shelton and recording “Dive Bar,” which is heading to radio on June 18. “He came to the studio and just did a good ol' summertime anthem. It's called 'Dive Bar' and it just talks about spending your summers in the dive bars across America, and it's going to be fun."

The pair will perform the song on July 19 in Boise, Idaho. Brooks, Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy wrote "Dive Bar," the second song from Brooks' upcoming Fun album. Rossell wrote Brooks' last No. 1 hit, "Ask Me How I Know."

Earlier on Wednesday, Brooks had teased on Twitter that something special was coming. Shelton tweeted a video through Entertainment Tonight about his admiration for Brooks, adding that he bought his first black Takamine guitar because that’s what Brooks played. While the two have never recorded a song together, Brooks did appear on Team Blake during Season 11 of The Voice in 2016.

Historically Brooks has cut very few duets with anyone but wife Trisha Yearwood. "Beer Run" with George Jones and "Longneck Bottle" with Steve Wariner come to mind.

Garth's Biggest Hit Was Meant for Another Star! Find Out Who!