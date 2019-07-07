Since the announcement that Garth Brooks added a second show at Albertsons Stadium, many fans have been asking if Blake Shelton will make an appearance during both shows.

Shelton and Brooks released their song "Dive Bar" together last month. During the announcement they would be releasing a duet, Brooks said the two would be premiering it live at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on July 19. Talk about a major win for the Gem State, especially after Governor Brad Little had to call up Brooks to ask for a second tour date.

On a Studio G Facebook Live on Sunday, Brooks set the record straight on what fans can expect at the shows.

Brooks said (at around 5:30 in the video above) during the July 19 show the live version of "Dive Bar" will be recorded. That includes video and audio, so if you're going to the Friday show dress for the occasion.

"Saturday night, I'm sorry, he will not be there. It will just be little old me," Brooks said during the Studio G announcement about his Dive Bar tour, confirming that Shelton won't be making an appearance during the July 20 show.

