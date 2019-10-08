Body of Missing Central Idaho Man Found

(KLIX) - The body of a missing Valley County man has been found.

On Friday the Valley County Sheriff’s Office turned to social media to ask for the public’s help locating 65-year-old Brian Ekman, of Donnelly.

According to the post, Ekman left around 4 p.m. Friday from the Wagon Wheel area of Donnelly.

Ekman's body was since found inside a utility vehicle in Cascade Lake, according to a report by Idaho News. Apparently, the vehicle had rolled into the water.

The sheriff’s office said Ekman’s 14-year-old yellow Labrador retriever was with him when he rode off in the UTV, a 2018 Polaris, but the news station reported that no trace of the dog has been found.

Authorities said the name of the male dog is Cheech and can be identified by tumors on his body. Ekman was known to ride in the Paddy Flat, Gold Fork and West Mountain areas, according to the sheriff’s office.