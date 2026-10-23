Idaho Democrats are playing fast and loose with campaign rules. That’s the allegation being made by an organization opposed to Proposition 1. The ballot measure was created by fans of infanticide to overturn what they claim is a ban on abortion in Idaho. A claim disputed by lawyers who say the current law on abortion in the state does have exceptions to a so-called ban. But subterfuge is the mother’s milk of politics (if you’re okay with motherhood).

Caught Red-Handed and Accused of Dirty Pool

A conservative organization called Stop Prop 1 explains a new TV ad is being paid for by Democrats through pricing reserved for candidates, and not ballot issues. You see, politicians long ago buttered their own bread by creating rules allowing them to purchase advertising at the lowest rates, no matter the supply of available broadcast time. But the politicians didn’t carve out a benefit for issue advertising.

A Candidate for Governor May Have Her Fingerprints Here

Stop Prop 1 says liberal candidates, specifically, they blame Terri Pickens, have funneled Prop 1 advertising through their personal campaigns. Pickens is the Democrat Party’s nominee for Governor. Because it’s late in campaign season, there may not be any legal action that can limit the damage caused by the ad campaign. But voters should know if candidates and their party play dirty, and ask if this is how they would govern. This is the commercial in question. Don’t be fooled.

Support for Prop 1 is being bankrolled by a lot of out-of-state money, including from Michael Bloomberg, a former liberal Mayor of New York City who shouldn’t have any interest in how we conduct our affairs here.