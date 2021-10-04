Boise Woman Killed in Four-vehicle Crash Near Cascade

CASCADE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 58-year-old Boise woman was killed when her car was hit by a pickup truck head-on north of Cascade Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at around 3:32 p.m. on Idaho Highway 55 when a tire that broke free from a utility trailer being pulled by a pickup headed north, went into the southbound lane and hit a Ford F350 pickup pulling an enclosed trailer. The driver of the Ford crossed into the northbound lane and hit the Honda Accord being driven by the Boise woman head-on. The two vehicles then went down an embankment. The trailer being pulled by the Ford became disconnected and kept going down the road where it hit a small car. Two of the other drivers involved were taken to an area hospital. ID 55 was blocked for about four hours. The Valley County Sheriff's Office assisted with the crash along with the Idaho Department of Transportation.



NOTE: Idaho State Police no longer identifies victims of traffic crashes.

Get our free mobile app