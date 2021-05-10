Body Recovered from Box Canyon Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Recovery crews pulled a body from a popular spring area near Wendell Sunday evening.

In a brief post to social media the Gooding Fire District said crews from the Wendell Fire District, Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Gooding SORT, Gooding County EMS and others pulled a body from Box Canyon late in the evening.

The Gooding County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning the incident was a suicide. No more information will be released.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline (ISPH) AT 1-800-273-8255 OR TEXT 1-208-398-4357.