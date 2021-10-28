Gooding House Fire Sends One to Hospital, Displaces Family

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A house fire in Gooding sent one person to the hospital with burns and displaced the family living there Wednesday. According to the Gooding Fire District, fire crews responded early Wednesday morning to find the house engulfed by flames. People were still inside however, everyone was able to make it out. The one person was taken to a local hospital with burns. A family of five had been living in the house, two adults and three children. The house is a total loss along with all of the family's belongings. The Gooding Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department, and Shoshone Fire Department all responded while Gooding Police and Gooding County Emergency Medical Services assisted. The family is in need of help, the Gooding Fire District said people can call 208-539-9633 to assist.

Get our free mobile app

Beware of These 50 Jobs That Might Vanish in the Next 50 Years