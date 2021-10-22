Hunter Finds Body in Elko County

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-Authorities say a hunter found female human remains Thursday morning in an area northeast of Elko, Nevada. According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, a hunter reported the discovery of a body at around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Coal Mine Canyon. Detectives determined the body was that of a female however, due to the condition of the remains, the identity of the person could not be made. An autopsy is being conducted to identify the woman and determine how she died. The sheriff's office said it is being investigated as a homicide.

