Sheriff: Bone Found in Rural Elko County Belongs to Missing Man

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-A bone discovered in a rural part of Elko County, Nevada has been confirmed to belong to a man that went missing more than a year ago.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Officer was able to match DNA from the bone to that of Douglas Benjamin Hegge, of Elko. Hegge was reported missing in September of 2019 along with a woman, Beth Agee-Morrison. The two went missing around the same time and were thought to be together.

Elko County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office is asking anyone that may have information on the disappearance of Hegge or Agee-Morrison to call their tip line at 775-748-1684.

