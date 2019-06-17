Bogus Basin: Summer Destination for Fun

For the last couple of years, Bogus Basin has been adding some awesome features to the mountain so that we can enjoy them year-round! In fact, back in 2017, they spent more than $4 million in renovations and additions to their summertime lineup. And according to KTVB, you'll be able to enjoy these attractions seven days a week!

Starting Thursday, Bogus Basin will be open every single day from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. The drive up will definitely be worth it and you'll have a ton of fun stuff to choose from. From the mountain coaster to tubing down the hill and enjoying some Summer concerts. Check out the full list of attractions below: