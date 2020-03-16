EDITORS NOTE: This story was update at 2 p.m. on March 17

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, the City of Boise is officially closed.

In a press conference just after 2:30 on Monday, March 16, Mayor Mclean announced as a part of a declaration of emergency that all City of Boise buildings and facilities will be closed to the public indefinitely.

She clarified that this does not include medical services and other basic public and field services.

While City Hall, Zoo Boise and other facilities will be closed, Mclean made a point to encourage citizens to get out and enjoy the beautiful parks and wild spaces inside and surrounding Boise while respecting safe Social Distancing best practices.

Mclean also said that for the time being all City employees are reporting to work as normal and that by limiting their outward exposure it enables City staff to better complete their jobs.

The Mayor said the City will be releasing a full listing of City closures. We will update this story when that occurs.

All city facilities, with the exception of the Boise Airport, will close to the public. This includes:

City Hall

City Hall West

Boise Public Library facilities, including the Main Library and each branch library

Fort Boise, including the Dick Eardley Senior Center (Meals on Wheels meals will still be provided through curbside pick-up service)

School-based Community Centers

Idaho IceWorld

Zoo Boise

Quail Hollow and Warm Springs Golf Courses

Boise WaterShed

All citywide public programming and public outreach will be cancelled until further notice. This includes:

Parks and Recreation activities, classes, events and leagues

All Library and Arts & History programs and events

All public open house, town halls or other similar gatherings, including city-hosted neighborhood meetings

There will be no special event permits issues for eight weeks, however our staff will continue to process and be ready when appropriate. I encourage community partners to postpone events for 50 or more people in the interest of public safety.

Services traditionally offered through in-person interactions will be offered through the web (if possible), over the phone, through the mail, or delayed until public services are restored.

We are working closely with city, county and state agencies on a coordinated response. We are doing all we can, as soon as we can, to share information and updates. We will continue to monitor the situation and will update the community as we find ways we can continue to protect our families.

As difficult as these decisions have been, and knowing how this affects everyone’s daily schedules, I must make the health and welfare of our employees and community a top priority. In moments like this, people and community are our strength. As a vibrant community, let’s recognize that we’re all in this together and treat one another with respect, consideration and kindness. We know we will pull through to become stronger as we create a safe place for our families.

We remain committed to regular communication and are ready to take action as needed.

Thank for your understanding as we work toward solutions together.

For the most up to date information from the City of Boise on COVID-19, please visit our COVID-19 resource page.