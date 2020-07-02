Boise Requiring Face Masks Starting July 4th

The mayor of Boise made the announcement that starting on July 4th, everyone will be required to wear a mask in public spaces.

Much like the city of Hailey, people within city limits and in public spaces must wear a face mask at all times.

According to the order "any person who knowingly violates the provisions of this emergency order shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by fine, imprisonment or both"

You do not have to wear a mask if you are outdoors in public space that social distancing can be maintained. People that are exempt from wearing a mask are children under the age of 5, people who cannot have a face covering due to illness, hearing impared, those eating or drinking at a restaurant and those in indoor recreational facilities like gyms where social distancing is recommended.

So you have to wear a mask in public spaces like government buildings, restaurants, grocery stores, those types of places. You can read the full ordinance made by the Boise mayor here.

This will remain in effect until the mayor rescinds the order.