Boise State Basketball Names New Assistant

Boise State head basketball coach Leon Rice has announced the hiring of R-Jay Barsh as assistant basketball coach.

Rice says Barsh is a "home run" when it comes to player development and that was a priority for this hire.

Barsh spent the last seven years as head coach at Southeastern University, an NAIA school in Lakeland, Florida.

Barsh led the Fire to three NAIA Division II National Tournaments.

Barsh, who says he wasn't looking for a new job claims the opportunity to work for coach Rice, be part of the BSU program and to live in Boise, was a chance he couldn't pass up.

Barsh is a native of Tacoma, Washington.