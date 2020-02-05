Boise State Evacuates Riverfront Hall and Library Due to Smoke

Students with classes in Riverfront Hall or the Boise State University Library were greeted with cancellations and concerns of fire (due to smoke) this morning.

Boise Fire Department responded and the school evacuated the impact halls and the quad. The school's student contact network started with messages informing of road and building closures this morning.

As emergency responders were able to dig a little deeper, the updates indicated that more buildings would be impacted as "steam tunnels" that help heat the campus were shut down.

The closures also impacted travel on Ceasar Chavez and the BSU Shuttle System that uses that street access and stops.

Several BSU students we talked to reported classes being canceled and buildings remaining closed, but no firm announcement of the cause for the smoke or subsequent shutdowns had been announced.

Boise State University has said they will continue to update their Twitter account as developments occur.