Badger Fire Evacuees to Return Sunday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Evacuees forced out of their homes in Rock Creek by the Badger Fire south of Hansen will be able to return home early Sunday morning.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the evacuation order will be lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday, September 20, for people displaced by the fire that came close to homes in Rock Creek canyon. The sheriff's office decided to continue the evacuation order through the evening because of multiple hot spots in the area. Those needing a place to stay through the night can contact the Hilton Garden Inn at 800-272-6668, or go to 1741 Harrison Street North in Twin Falls, according to the sheriff's office.

The Badger Fire has been burning since September 12, and has burned nearly an estimated 100,000 acres. At this time an estimated containment date is set for October 31. Roughly 280 people are fighting the fire, using seventeen fire trucks, six helicopters and five dozers; multiple municipal and rural fire districts have been assisting federal crews as well. The cause of the fire is under investigation.