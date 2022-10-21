For some people, there isn't a wrong time to show your team spirit and that is where the BSU Broncolantern comes in. It is part Halloween decoration and part 'my team is better than your team' decoration.

Carve An Idaho Broncolantern And Show Your BSU Spirit For Halloween

With the weather cooling off, you may find your team spirit lacking and the urge to sit in the cold at Albertson’s Stadium in Boise less appealing than in previous weeks. There’s still a really cool and festive way you can show your Boise State football support. Carve a BSU Broncolantern, place it on your front porch, and then enjoy the games from the warmth and comfort of your home.

Check out the step-by-step process and template in the gallery below.

BSU Broncolantern Is A Great Fall Decoration

I decided to do a Broncolantern not because I am a giant fan of BSU sports, but because it looks awesome and really wasn't that hard to do. Check out the pictures above and share a photo of your Broncolantern or whatever your carving ends up being.

