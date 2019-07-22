Boise State Football Practice T-Minus 11 Days

Guess what begins a week from this Friday? Boise State football practice is what happens!

The veterans will gather Friday morning August 2 and the newcomer will have their first official practice that afternoon.

However in reality, the football season begins tomorrow with the start of Mountain West Media days in Henderson, Nevada. Each Mountain West team will be represented by their head coach and selected team members.

Tomorrow morning the preseason coaches and media polls will be released as will the selections for preseason All Conference recognition plus players of the year etc.

No question this is an exciting time and for those of us who cover Boise State there still remain so many questions it's hard to determine if that's a good thing or a bad thing.

Defensively the Broncos have far fewer questions than on offense but that's normal when you loose your four year starter at quarterback to graduation.

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin has loaded the stable with quality QB prospects but only one, Chase Cord, has any college game experience and his rehab from a knee injury still seems to be a guarded subject as to whether or not he's fully ready to go.

Plus, whoever starts at quarterback for the Broncos will have to do so on the road in Florida, in an NFL stadium against Florida State. No big deal right?

For those who forget, Kellen Moore's first game for Boise State was on the Blue against Idaho State. Not that it was a gimme but it was a step down the stress ladder the new Boise State signal caller will face August 31st.

Losing running back Alexander Mattison to the NFL draft doesn't help either but again, Harsin and his staff have recruited some major talent that could make us quickly say...Mattison who?

Not much time to wait, the season is almost here and I expect the stories will; begin to break fast and furious.