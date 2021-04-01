Boise State Spring Football Game & Fundraiser Tix On Sale

Tickets for the Boise State Broncos football team's annual spring game are on sale. This year's game / team scrimmage is a fundraiser and food drive. More than 700 tickets have already been sold to the general public, and a limited number of additional seats are available for fans.

Tickets for the annual Boise State Broncos Spring Game are generally in high demand, so securing yours sooner than later is recommended. The 2020 fundraising effort was canceled due to the Coronavirus. The game is scheduled for Saturday, April 10, and will start at 3:30 P.M. (MT).

The broncos are led by first year head coach Andy Avalos. Avalos took over for Bryan Harsin, who coached the team for six seasons. Avalos was the defensive coordinator for the University of Oregon prior to coming back to Boise State, in which he was a defensive standout for the team from 2000 to 2004.

Roughly 5,000 fans are expected to be in attendance at the game. Tickets are $5.00, and seating will comply with state guidelines regarding Covid-19, so social-distancing will be taking place, according to the university sports website. Proceeds from the day will help fund an on-campus mental health effort aimed at assisting students who need it.

Fans are also being encouraged to bring a single, canned-food item for the drive that is part of the event. There will not be any Covid testing required for entrance. For information on Boise State season football tickets, click here.

KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them