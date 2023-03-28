Big Antique Firearms Fundraiser Coming in Buhl Idaho

Get our free mobile app

Guns are a major fundraiser for the Buhl Senior Center. There’s a show there on Friday and Saturday. I’ve been there and let me tell you, the place is packed with enthusiasts looking for some of the latest firearms as well as some collectibles. The center’s full name is Buhl West End Senior Center.

The event begins Friday, March 31st, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 1st, the doors open for the show at 8:00 a.m. and close at 5:00 p.m. Admission is three dollars. Breakfast and lunch on Saturday are both seven dollars and pie is three dollars.

I should also note that sometimes you can then just firearms. One year, there was a display of antique toys! There was a time when many service stations around the country sold toy trucks as part of Christmas promotions. Some of us had impressive collections when we were kids and some people were smart enough to keep them (I’m not in that category!)

What I like about the show is that there’s a wide variety. Pistols, revolvers, and long guns. I also got to see several people that I know.

The senior center serves a large geographic area across western Twin Falls County.

You’ll find if you attend the show there are also some great bargains when it comes to the firearms that are for sale. I would also like to say the event is a great way to put aside cabin fever. The cold weather will eventually end and then you can go out and shoot what you buy!

