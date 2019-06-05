Boise State to Build Own Baseball Stadium

It's back to plan "A" for Boise State baseball and that means building an on campus stadium rather than share a proposed downtown facility with the Boise Hawks and a possible soccer franchise.

The Broncos will return to the diamond for the first time since 1980 starting with the 2020 season where they'll use the existing Hawks Memorial Stadium. By 2021 however the Broncos plan to have an on campus stadium built and ready for play neat Beacon Road in the SE part of campus.

Boise State had considered paying rent to use a proposed downtown stadium that would house the Hawks and a proposed soccer franchise but the uncertainty of that stadium ever becoming a reality along with long term financing realities led BSU officials back to plan "A" and that was to build a home of their own.

To be honest I don't believe Boise State liked being part of the political roller coaster ride connected to the upgraded Hawks stadium. Location was one issue and financing was another leading to a push for both the new Hawks stadium and Library to be added to the ballot for a vote of the public.

Ultimately, raising the 10 to 11 million to build their own stadium was an easier, smoother road to creating a permanent home for Bronco baseball.

City officials say Boise States decision to go their own way is not expected to affect the efforts to build a new stadium for the Boise Hawks, soccer and other events such as concerts etc.