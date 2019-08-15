Brace Yourselves Twin Falls: Pumpkin Spice Everything Is Coming

I don't care what anybody says or thinks, pumpkin spice lattes and flavorings are delicious. And even though it is August, pumpkin spice season is basically here. It gets earlier and earlier every year, but who is really going to complain.

Starbucks is bringing back the pumpkin spice latte August 27th. Again, I love me some pumpkin spice, but is it too soon to drink a pumpkin spice latte in the 90 degree weather? I think not! Actually, I much prefer apple cinnamon, but there is definitely enough room in this world for both.

I don't drink a ton of Starbucks, but I do have to admit I drink it a little more often during the fall because of the pumpkin spice and the fact that for some reason, fall is just the best time of year to walk around with a hot coffee in your hand. It just feels right.

Now, I am not going to be sitting at the front door of Starbucks on August 27th waiting for them to officially open so I can get my first sip of the pumpkin spice deliciousness, but I might stop by there the first week of September.

What do you think? Is it too early for pumpkin spice?

Now remember, this is all in good fun. If you love your pumpkin spice and you can't get enough, you go enjoy that latte on August 27th and don't let anyone take that little bit of joy away from you. If you don't like pumpkin spice I feel like you might actually be a robot, but to each their own.