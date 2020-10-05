Twin Falls Tattoo Shop To Donate Proceeds Of “Tattoos 4 Cancer”

Warm Art Tattoo and Body Piercing is offering a "Tattoos 4 Cancer" special for the month of October. For $50 you can get a breast cancer awareness tattoo the size of a business card and all proceeds will go to the St. Luke's Tumor Institute.

Laurie and Rodney Kinney who own Warm Art Tattoo and Sarah LaVaughn's Nail Spa have an up close and personal experience with breast cancer. Laurie fought hard and is now cancer free. They have decided that they will be giving back to those who helped in her and so many others' treatment.

You can go in and get a breast cancer tattoo the size of a business card for $50, which is not only an amazing price, but it is for a great cause. The proceeds are donated to help other women in the Magic Valley through the Tumor Institute.

Not enough Idaho women go in and get mammograms and screened for breast cancer. In Twin Falls you can go to the South Central Public Health District at 1020 Washington St. North and get checked for free and diagnostic services to low income and uninsured women. Early detection is the key.

So if you would like to get a breast cancer awareness tattoo, donate some money to a charitable cause and help out a local business now is the time to do it. I am definitely going to have to consider going in and getting one myself.