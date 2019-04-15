Broadway Comes to Boise; Morrison Center Reveals 2019 Lineup
Anyone in the Treasure Valley that loves going to plays and musicals has been anxiously awaiting the release of the lineup of performances for the 2019-2020 season at the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts.
The lineup includes:
- WAITRESS (running November 7th-9th)
- A CHRISTMAS STORY (running November 22nd-24th)
- THE MUSICAL; FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (running January 3rd-5th)
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (running January 31st-February 2nd)
- BANDSTAND (running April 3rd-5th)
With Season Add-Ons
- STOMP (running February 21st-22nd)
- THE BOOK OF MORMON (running June 2nd-7th)
If you decide to be a 2019-2020 season ticket holder it will also put you first in line to renew for the 2020-2021 season when HAMILTON will be coming to the Morrison Center.
If you want to read the full press release from this morning, click here.
We are so fortunate to have the Morrison Center putting on such great performances, and there really is no better date night or just night out with friends than checking out a performance.