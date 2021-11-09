4 Twin Falls Homes For Sale Perfect For Home Theater Enthusiasts
Since fall is here and winter is coming at us quickly, we're all going to be staying indoors a lot more in the upcoming months. So, what do you do with all those extra hours when you're holed up in your house? How about an epic movie night? It's so easy now to have a good at-home movie experience since you can get big-screen TVs and great-sounding stereo systems without selling your first-born child.
I bought a projector years ago and I love it. I can throw a movie on my wall that is 122 inches and crank my stereo and sub-woofer and feel like I'm at a private movie theater viewing. If you're in the market for a house and want it to have the option for an epic home movie theater, you're in luck. There are a few houses in Twin Falls posted for sale on Zillow that don't currently have a home theater but do all have a basement where a theater would fit perfectly.
Twin Falls Homes That Could Be A Movie Lovers' Dream House
If you had a theater-quality setup at your home, what would be the first movie you would watch? For me, when I got the projector with the upgraded sound system, the first movie I watched was Top Gun. I love the music and the sounds of the jets as they battle. Now, the projector mostly gets used for playing video games: which is also a pretty great use for it.