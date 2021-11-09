4 Twin Falls Homes For Sale Perfect For Home Theater Enthusiasts

Since fall is here and winter is coming at us quickly, we're all going to be staying indoors a lot more in the upcoming months. So, what do you do with all those extra hours when you're holed up in your house? How about an epic movie night? It's so easy now to have a good at-home movie experience since you can get big-screen TVs and great-sounding stereo systems without selling your first-born child.

Get our free mobile app

I bought a projector years ago and I love it. I can throw a movie on my wall that is 122 inches and crank my stereo and sub-woofer and feel like I'm at a private movie theater viewing. If you're in the market for a house and want it to have the option for an epic home movie theater, you're in luck. There are a few houses in Twin Falls posted for sale on Zillow that don't currently have a home theater but do all have a basement where a theater would fit perfectly.

Twin Falls Homes That Could Be A Movie Lovers' Dream House Houses for sale right now in Twin Falls with Basements that would be perfect for a theater room.

If you had a theater-quality setup at your home, what would be the first movie you would watch? For me, when I got the projector with the upgraded sound system, the first movie I watched was Top Gun. I love the music and the sounds of the jets as they battle. Now, the projector mostly gets used for playing video games: which is also a pretty great use for it.

6 Idaho Dream Homes With the Coolest Home Theaters Whether you're into super hero movies or romantic comedies, these homes give you unique places to gather the fam, girls, whoever to watch a few movies!

Did You Know These 15 Big Movies Were Shot in the State of Idaho? Idaho has everything a filmmaker could want to use in their films: mountains, whitewater, dusty back roads, farms, lava flows and quaint towns. These are some of the films that took advantage of that!

Twin Falls Featured In Video Games