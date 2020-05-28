Idaho Bars and Theaters Can Open Saturday as Stage-3 Begins

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho theaters and bars will be open on Saturday as the state begins Stage-3 of Idaho Rebounds said Gov. Brad Little. The governor announced Idaho will advance to the third phase of the staged opening of the economy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Little said during a press conference at the statehouse Thursday afternoon that theaters were added to the businesses that could begin reopening across the state. Bars were moved up on the list as well to the third stage instead of the fourth stage, and it does allow for nightclubs to move up as well with reduced capacity.

Also in Stage-3, only out of state people traveling from high COVID-19 case areas will be asked to quarantine for two weeks while visiting Idaho. Gov. Little said it would help boost tourism in the state. Groups larger than ten will be able to form into groups as large as 50, but people are still being asked to wear masks in public and continue to social distance.

Businesses are encouraged to allow workers who can continue to work from home and do a phased reintroduction into the workplace. Visits to nursing home and elderly care facilities will continue to be off limits to protect some of the most vulnerable during the pandemic.