Canyon Ridge Theatre Kicks Off February With ‘The Bookstore’

Canyon Ridge Theatre is preparing to present its latest production that tells the story of a small group of people doing everything in their power to keep their treasured, modest bookstore operating, despite pressure to sell for the sake of profiting from a proposed construction deal.

"The Bookstore," is the latest production by members of the Canyon Ridge High School drama department, which will be directed by instructor Seve Isaacs. The story is by writer Adam Szymkowicz, whose work has been performed in the United States, Canada, England, Mexico, and many other locations throughout the world.

Canyon Ridge Theatre will present the play for two consecutive weeks in February. The opening day is Friday, February 6. Performances will also take place Saturday (7th) and Sunday (8th), starting at 7:00 p.m. The final three shows will be February 13-15, with a start time of 7:00 p.m. as well.

The cast includes Dania Tolentino (Candace), Kaitlyn Hughes (Rachel), Kalyia Cross (Marie), London Jannetta (Ellen), Nicholas Rideout (Sven), Kiana Van Bastolaer (Kim), Linda Gonzalez Guillen (Jamie), Logan Bowman (Jamie), and Alyssa Becerra (Alexis).

Ticket prices are $10 (general) and $7 (with student ID). Shows will take place in the CRHS auditorium. For more information on the Canyon Ridge High School drama department, visit its Facebook page.