BSU Color Schemes Against Marshall and all Home Games on the Blue

The Boise State Broncos are coming off a massive win over the Florida State Seminoles and buzz is hot right now. The Broncos get primetime showing tonight at 7 p.m. and are the only ranked team playing tonight coming in at #24.

The tailgating for tonight should begin by the time you read this blog and it's time to accessorize for the game. You can just wear blue or orange. I mean you can but PLEASE get your game on with the correct color scheme yo! Plus, you're killing our photos people!

Sidenote: Have you seen the movie "We Are Marshall" starring Mathew McConaughey? This is based on the true story set back in 1970 when their team plane crashed killing everyone on board. McConaughey plays the coach who rebuilds a team and is such an emotional film. The Thundering Herd will be playing the Broncos for the first home game.