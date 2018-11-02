Buck Trolls Twin Falls Hunter Who Has A Doe Tag (Must Watch)

It is something every hunter has or will come across at some point, getting a doe or buck tag and only coming across the sex that you aren't able to legally shoot. This buck got crazy close to this hunter, somehow knew he was going to be fine.

This hunter only had a doe tag, and this buck had to know that. Check out this video! I am pretty sure the hunter could have thrown a rock at this buck and gotten him!



Even though he couldn't shoot the buck, that is one awesome experience!