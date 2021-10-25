Burley Man Involved in Fatal Altercation in Lemhi County

SALMON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Burley man is said to have been involved in a fatal shooting in Lemhi County near Salmon last week. According to the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Tel Pethtel, of Burley, was in custody in the Lemhi County Jail on unrelated charges following a shooting on October 19 on the Panther Creek Road. The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Jon Ryan Kesterson of Idaho Falls was killed in the altercation where multiple firearms were discharged involving the two men and one woman. Kesterson was hit once and died at the scene. No charges have been filed yet. The Idaho State Police is assisting the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Get our free mobile app