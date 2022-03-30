One Suspect Arrested in Nampa Homicide Investigation

Credit: Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash

UPDATE: Devin Alpati Jones has been arrested by authorities in Boise.

Nampa Police Department
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One of two suspects linked by investigators to a February Nampa homicide has been arrested this week. According to the Nampa Police Department, Parma Police arrested Pedro Gabriel Archuleta, 21, for murder II, just after midnight on Monday. He was also charged with additional drug-related crimes at the time of his arrest. The arrest is related to the death of 39-year-old Gerardo Quintero, of Ontario, Oregon, on February 28.

Nampa Police Department
Nampa Police have identified a second suspect, Devin Alapati Jones, 25, of Meridian, as having a warrant for aid and abet murder II. Police have asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jones to call local authorities or Nampa investigators.

