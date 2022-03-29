Fundraiser To Reignite Idaho Probe Into Deorr Kunz Case Ongoing

As the seven-year anniversary of the disappearance of a young boy in the wilderness of central Idaho approaches, state law enforcement is still urging the public to come forward with any information that might help solve this missing person case.

Deorr Kunz will officially be missing for seven years on July 10, 2022. He vanished while camping with family near Leadore, Idaho, and years of investigations have basically turned up nothing. The living family members that accompanied Kunz on the trip still maintain they have no clue what happened to him.

In all my years of reporting on missing persons in the western United States, I've never seen such an outpouring of state support for a single individual. This story should not, and will not, go away.

Amateur sleuths from across the country still passionately share information and post content regarding the investigation. Since Kunz's disappearance, the two main theories have been that an animal or stranger may have taken the young boy, or something far more sinister took place on that July afternoon in 2015.

The website justiceforbabydeorr is devoted to updating the public on this case, and according to recent information on the site, funds are being raised in hopes of jumpstarting the investigation. A goal of $25,000 has been set to attain the services of an investigation team in hopes of solving this case.

If you have information that can help authorities solve this case, please contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Salt Lake City, Utah, at 801-579-1400.

Idaho Missing

