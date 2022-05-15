Man Shot in Twin Falls Sunday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that injured a man. Police released limited information Sunday following the 2 a.m. shooting on the 1400 block of Filmore Street. TFPD said the man in his 30s was shot but, did not receive life-threatening injuries. Police said they spoke to one witness at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Strasser (208) 735-7279. More information to come...

