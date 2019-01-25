BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A judge sentenced a Burley man Friday to life in prison after killing a business owner in December 2017.

Luis Gabriel Ponce must serve 28 years in prison before he is eligible for parole after pleading guilty to first degree murder in February 2018. All other charges were dropped.

Ponce was ordered to pay restitution to the victim restitution program.

The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ponce in December after 58-year-old Christopher A. Fassett was found shot twice.