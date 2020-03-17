Cactus Petes Closes Buffet And Postpones Shows

Cactus Petes in Jackpot released an update yesterday announcing postponed shows and closures yesterday. If you were planning on going down there, be aware of what is and is not available if you do.

All March promotional activities are cancelled including their St. Patrick's Day Slot Tournament, gift giveaway happening this weekend will be postponed as well as the blackjack tournament.

All live poker will be closed until further notice and the sports book will be reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

The buffet at Cactus Petes will be shut down until further notice as well as the Horseshu Casino. If you want to head down there for dinner 36 Steak & Seafood will be open on Friday and Saturdays only until further notice.

Upcoming entertainment events for the months of March and April are postponed, that does include Diamond Rio, Sam Riggs and Joe Diffie. If you have any questions you can contact Cactus Petes. You can read about further cancellations and see updates as they become available here.

There have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus at Cactus Petes, everything they are doing is precautionary like everywhere else. It is unfortunate that it has come to this but it is better to be safe than sorry. Remember to stay safe and wash your hands. Don't panic and toilet paper is not going to help you.