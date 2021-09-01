CALDER, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities have charged a Calder man with vehicular manslaughter after a woman was struck and dragged by a pickup late last week. According to Idaho State Police, 72-year-old Richard Rogers, Jr. is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death following the incident August 26.

At just before 8 p.m. witnesses reported seeing an intoxicated man in a pickup drive over a 2oman and dragged, resulting in her death. The 30-year-old woman from Calder has not been identified. Allegedly the driver, Rogers, did not slow down or stop after hitting the woman. Witnesses were able to give a description of the man and vehicle to authorities who later located him. Troopers said they noticed the man had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and could smell alcohol. Rogers was booked into the Shoshone County Jail.