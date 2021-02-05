Man Charged in Deadly New Year’s Day Crash in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man has been charged for the deadly New Year's Day crash on Interstate 84 in Caldwell.
Idaho State Police arrested 25-year-old Kaleb Torres on February 4, on vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI charges for the crash that killed 19-year-old Reed Thulander, of Cambridge. According to ISP, Thulander was a passenger in a Ford Focus on westbound I-84 when it was hit by the Toyota Sequoia Torres had been driving that had been going in the wrong direction at around 2:27 a.m. Another passenger in the Ford and Torres were taken to area hospitals.
There had been four people inside the Ford. Torres was booked into the Canyon County Jail.
