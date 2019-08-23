Services Held For Three Girls Killed By Alleged Drunk Driver

Funeral services have been held for the three Elmore County girls that lost their lives August 10 after being rear-ended at a high rate of speed by an alleged drunk driver.

Matthew Park, 46, of Fairfield, is awaiting trial for the incident that resulted in the deaths of three young girls, and major injuries to two adults. The crash took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 10, on Highway 20 in Blaine County. By the days end, all three of the girls, who had been wearing their seat belts, passed due to trauma.

The driver of the struck automobile, Somchai Lurak, suffered partial paralysis and other major injuries, and has begun rehabilitation. The other adult passenger, a 26-year-old female by the name of Emma Weigand, suffered a broken arm and was released from the hospital days ago.

Funeral services took place August 22 at Cloverdale Cemetary in Boise, according to information made public by idahonews.com. The three girls were buried next to their grandmother.

Park is facing three counts of vehicular manslaughter. He is currently awaiting a court date in Blaine County Detention Center. Fundraisers, as well as a GoFundMe account, have helped raise money for the Lurak family to help with medical costs.

The victims were three-year-old Drayka Rayshell, Kya Bolden, 5, and six-year-old Aneena Bolden. Park was uninjured in the crash, and declined medical assistance at the scene. Park is also facing two counts of aggravated driving under the influence. No further information about trial dates have been made available.