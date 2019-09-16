Caldwell Woman Killed on Highway 93 Just North of Jackpot

JACKPOT, Nevada (KLIX)-Idaho State Police say one person was killed and at least three people were hospitalized after an early morning crash north of Jackpot, Nevada this morning.

Joanna Gramajo Reyes, 21, of Caldwell was killed this morning when her Ford F250 pickup pulling a car dolly with a van on it was hit by another pickup head south on Highway 93 at around 2:41 a.m. ISP says 38-year-old Weston Jones, of Kimberly, was driving the other pickup, a Ford F150, when it crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle.

Three other people in the F250 had to be taken to the hospital in Twin Falls, all were wearing seat belts; Jones did not need to be taken to the hospital. Reyes was wearing a seat belt but died from her injuries at the scene. Highway 93 was blocked for about four hours while ISP investigated and crews cleared the scene.