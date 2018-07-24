Can You Help Me Spend Half a Billion Dollars?

What would I do with half-a-billion dollars? Many of us have dreams of winning a lottery. We fantasize about retirement, travel or a really big house.

Mega Millions jackpot is now above 500 million dollars. Honestly, I think I could figure out some decent plans for a 5 million dollar jackpot but anything larger is like the old adage: A fool and his money are soon parted.

Once I read a story about lottery winners and their woes. A woman who hit an 11 million dollar jackpot explained you don’t get anywhere the amount after taxes and if you take a lump sum payout the prize is considerably smaller. “Everybody thinks you’re walking around with 11 million dollars in your wallet,” she offered.

First World problems!